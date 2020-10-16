Centralia Police Department
Damage to Political Signs Reported
• At 9:27 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue that political signs were damaged.
Car Reportedly Collides With Deer
• At 5:33 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 2400 block of North Pearl Street that a vehicle collided into a deer.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 1:43 a.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Garrett Hadeen-Speer, 30, of Pe Ell, at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Interstate 5 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Juvenile Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence Assault
• At 10:04 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested a juvenile in the 400 block of North Ash Street and booked the suspect into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after allegedly being in a physical altercation with a family member.
Assault Reported
• At 5:10 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue of an assault. As of Friday, an investigation is ongoing.
Chehalis Police Department
Woman Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Person
• At 11:19 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Mikenzi Paris, 26, of Onalaska, in the 300 block of West Main Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a protection order and third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence after she allegedly threatened the protected party and pulled down their car window.
Identity Theft Reported
• At 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 200 block of Northeast Cascade Avenue regarding identity theft.
Hit and Runs
• At 8:57 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report at the intersection of West Main Street and Chehalis Avenue from a person who witnessed a semi truck driver hit a light pole and get out of the vehicle to check the damage, then drive away.
• At 1:41 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1700 block of North National Avenue that a white truck hit a person’s vehicle and when they got out to exchange information, the truck driver told the reporting party to “F off” and drove away.
Violation of Protection Order Reported
• At 10:06 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Southwest Grandview Avenue that a person received text messages from another person they claim to have a protection order against.
Suspicious Behavior in Front of a Bank Reported
• At 4:55 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a person witnesses a group of four individuals standing outside of a bank with two additional individuals in a vehicle nearby. The reporting party alleged the two groups kept glancing at each other then back at the door of the bank.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 157 inmates, including 140 in the general population and 17 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 140 inmates in the general population, 106 were male and 34 were female and of the 17 in WERC, all 17 were male.
