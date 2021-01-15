CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Crashes
• A two-vehicle collision with injuries was reported at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and I-5 northbound at approximately 9 a.m. on Jan. 13. The at-fault driver was issued a citation.
• A two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Yew Street and West Main Street at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 13.
• A hit-and-run that damaged a street sign and utility box was reported at the intersection of Yew and Borthwick Streets at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 13.
• Just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 15, a single-vehicle collision with a light pole was reported in the 600 block of North Gold Street.
Theft
• Around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, a wallet was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Lum Road.
• Clothing was reported stolen in the 1400 block of Lum Road at approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 14.
• Clothing was reported stolen in the 1400 block of Lum Road just after 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Eluding police
• Jon L. Pankowski, 55, of Centralia, was booked into the Lewis County Jail at approximately 9:25 p.m. on Jan. 13 after failing to yield during a traffic stop. He was arrested in the 1500 block of Crescent Avenue after leading police on a short chase. He was also booked on an outstanding warrant.
Criminal Trespass
• At approximately 8:10 p.m. on Jan. 14, Nhial C. Diing, 37, of Centralia, was arrested and released for second-degree criminal trespass in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Refusal to Wear a Mask
• Just before 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, a caller in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue reported that a customer had refused to wear a mask and was refusing to leave.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1900 block of North National Avenue at 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Vehicle Versus Pedestrian
• A vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue just before noon on Jan. 14. The vehicle was traveling 10 to 15 mph and the pedestrian fell to the ground when hit, but was conscious on the scene.
Theft
• A caller reported that two men stole food items in the 600 block of West Main Street just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 13.
• Just before 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, a caller reported that a machete was stolen the night before in the 500 block of West Main Street.
• A burglary in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. The incident is under investigation.
• A shoplifting attempt was reported in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. on Jan. 13.
• A possible attempted burglary was reported at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the 500 block of South Market Boulevard.
• A third-degree theft was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Suspicious Circumstances
• Just before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, a caller reported seeing three young girls jump out of a moving car near the intersection of Southwest McFadden Avenue and Southwest Second Street and take off running. The vehicle then circled the block looking for the girls.
• Just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, a caller reported a physical dispute in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Criminal Trespass
• At 8 a.m. on Jan. 14, a report of criminal trespass was made in the 1200 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Friday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 142 inmates, including 130 in the general population and 12 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 108 were men and 22 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
