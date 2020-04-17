Centralia Police Department
Theft
• At 11:01 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue that merchandise was stolen from a store.
• At 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Shannon R. Culbertson, 49, of Centralia, in the 3000 block of Russell Road for allegedly going through a mailbox.
Tires Slashed
• At 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of West Walnut Street that car tires were slashed.
Fraudulent Online Purchases Reported
• At 12:33 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 500 block of Madison Street that unauthorized purchases were made on an online shopping platform.
Domestic Violence
• At 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested Steven N. Romero, 25, of Centralia, in the 400 block of North Ash Street and was booked into Lewis County Jail on a malicious mischief domestic violence charge.
• At 6:48 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Jerry E. Wilson, 25, of Centralia, in the 1400 block of Harrison Avenue and he was booked into Lewis County Jail on a fourth-degree assault domestic violence charge.
Customer Allegedly Attempts to Use Counterfeit Money
• At 8:24 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1100 Harrison Avenue that a customer attempted to use a counterfeit $10 bill at the register.
Protection Order Violation
• At 6:44 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Michelle L. Betts, 50, of Centralia, in the 1400 block of Lewis Street and she was booked into Lewis County Jail for allegedly violating a protection order.
Chehalis Police Department
Assault
• At 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Miguel Palermo-Vasquez, 37, of Chehalis, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue after he allegedly knocked a man to the ground and hit him in the face.
Protection Order Violation
• At 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, police referred a Rochester man in the 300 block of North Market Boulevard to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for charges after he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order.
Man Reportedly Beats Another Man with a Cane
• At 2:24 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Jason T. Maassen, 43, of Chehalis, in the 1300 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and he was booked into the Lewis County Jail after he allegedly beat another man with a cane.
Family Being Disorderly Throw Food at Employee
• At 3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1500 block of South Market Boulevard that a family of five was yelling at employees and threw food at one of the employees.
Woman Allegedly Blackmailed for $2,000
• At 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1900 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue that a woman had received an email saying she needed to send the suspect $2,000 in bitcoin or the suspect would spread pictures of her on Facebook.
Man Wearing Only Underwear Allegedly Walks Into Stranger’s House
• At 6:02 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Southeast Aust Manor Drive that a man wearing only underwear walked into a person’s house and refused to leave until the person’s dogs started growling at him.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
• As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 107 inmates, including 92 in the general population and 15 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 92 in the general population, 68 were male and 24 were female and of the 15 in WERC, 12 were male and three were female.
By The Chronicle Staff
