CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Theft
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 8 from the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
• A caller reported at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 10 that $5 had been stolen from their vehicle in the 100 block of Halliday Road.
• Brandon J. Pickens, 21, of Chehalis, was arrested at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 and booked into the Lewis County Jail for residential burglary after going into a house in the 1400 block of Prospect Avenue and taking keys.
• Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 9, a caller reported theft of personal property in the 1200 block of North Tower Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and West First Street at approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 8.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 8.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Harrison and Reynolds Avenues at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 9.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of North Tower Avenue and West First Street at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 9.
DUI
• Phillip M. Pollock, 24, of Centralia, was arrested just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 9 in the 500 block of South Cedar Street and booked into the Lewis County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Assault
• Kevin D. Cook, 32, of Centralia, was arrested in the 600 block of J Street just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 8 and booked into the Lewis County Jail for assaulting someone who he had a domestic relationship with.
Criminal Impersonation
• David B. Fountain, 43, of Olympia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail for first degree criminal impersonation after providing officers with a false name at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the 400 block of Centralia College Boulevard. Fountain was also booked for possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and on an outstanding warrant.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Crash
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in a parking lot at the intersection of Southwest Interstate Avenue and Southwest Parkland Drive just after 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 8.
Theft
• Just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 8, a caller reported that someone stole money that was left at a register in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Restraining Order Violation
• At approximately 9 p.m. on Jan. 8, a caller reported that his wife, who he had a restraining order against, had texted to say she was at his address in the 100 block of Southwest 11th Street. Antonia Estrada Bibins was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Harassment
• At approximately 9 a.m. on Jan. 9, a caller in the 400 block of Southwest William Avenue reported that an ex-partner had sent them multiple death threats via email.
Assault
• At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 9, a caller in the 500 block of Northwest Rhode Island Place reported seeing a man in a white truck yelling at and possibly assaulting a teenage boy. Irwin G. Deboer, 58, and Maryann E. Cook, 55, both of Chehalis, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail for fourth-degree assault.
• Leif E. Allen, 48, Rochester, was arrested in the 500 block of Southeast Adams Avenue and booked into the Lewis County Jail at approximately 5:20 p.m. for second-degree assault.
Accidental Gunshot
• Just after midnight on Jan. 10, a caller in the 400 block of Southwest 18th Street reported that his 20-year-old son had shot himself in the leg while cleaning his gun.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 149 inmates, including 119 in the general population and 30 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 89 were men and 30 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
By The Chronicle staff
