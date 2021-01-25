CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault
• At 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 22, Maranda L. Wilson-Volk was arrested in the 1300 block of Logan Street and booked into the Lewis County Jail for fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Just after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, Leonel O. Melendez Ayala, 28, of Centralia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail for third-degree assault. Additional charges for driving under the influence, no valid operator’s license and resisting arrest were referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Cassandra L. Aparicio, 35, of Centralia, was arrested just after 3:20 a.m. in the 400 block of East Pine Street and booked into the Lewis County Jail on a first-degree assault charge for allegedly assaulting a roommate.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Jan. 23 at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Johnson Road.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and West First Street.
• A two-vehicle collision just before 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 24 in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue caused minor injuries.
Theft
• A second-degree burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 9 a.m. on Jan. 23. The incident is under investigation.
• At 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 23, a victim in the 600 block of South Cedar Street reported packages stolen off their front porch.
Identity Theft
• Just after 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 23, a victim in the 1300 block of Rose Street reported their identity is being used by someone else.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Restraining Order Violation
• At 10 a.m. on Jan. 22, a caller in the 100 block of Southwest Third Street reported that his ex violated a protection order by mailing items to his children.
Credit Card Fraud
• A report of credit card fraud was made just before 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 1700 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue.
Hit-and-Run
• Just after 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a caller in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue reported that someone backed into their car, which was parked in handicapped spot.
Theft
• At approximately 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 22, a caller reported that a man stole about 20 palettes from the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
• A third-degree theft was reported in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 24. The incident is under investigation.
Disorderly Conduct
• Just after 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 22, a caller requested that a disorderly subject be removed from the 100 block of Northwest Hampe Way.
• Just before 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 24, a caller reported that a man in a mask shoved over a display case in the 2100 block of North National Avenue and took off running.
• A caller reported that a man tried to grab her son’s arm while he was taking out the trash in the 300 block of Southwest Third Street just after 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Assault
• At 7:10 p.m., a caller in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue reported that one customer punched another customer and left.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at 8:35 p.m. on Jan. 24.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 162 inmates, including 151 in the general population and 11 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 119 were men and 32 were women. All WERC inmates were male.