Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Thefts
• At 9:44 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of South Tower Avenue that a wallet was stolen.
• At 3:54 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Lum Road of a theft of merchandise from a local business.
Vehicles Reportedly Damaged
• At 11:14 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Roosevelt Avenue from a person’s vehicle that was damaged in their driveway.
• At 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1000 block of B Street from a person whose vehicle was damaged and they suspected it was caused from a BB gun.
Fraudulent Bank Account Activity Reported
• At 12:29 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Pike Street that a person noticed fraudulent activity in their bank account. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Possession of Heroin
• At 8:28 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Kelvin B. Kempf, 33, of Centralia, at the intersection of West Reynolds Avenue and Johnson Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI and possession of heroin.
Possible Unemployment Fraud Reported
• At 9:31 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Jackson Street of a possible case of unemployment fraud.
Vehicle Theft Reported
• At 2:03 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue that a vehicle was stolen.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Shannon K. Kilgore, 51, of Centralia, in the 100 block of North Tower Avenue and booked into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of criminal trespassing and multiple outstanding warrants.
Chehalis Police Department
Domestic Violence Reported
• At 7:40 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 400 block of Northeast Washington Avenue that a man could be heard “throwing a female around” by the reporting party.
Credit Card Fraud
• At 5:03 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard that a woman lost her purse and someone is using her credit card now.
Oregon Woman Reports Wedding Ring, Earrings Stolen
• At 9:24 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue from an Oregon woman who was at a local hotel from Oct. 1-2 and realized they were missing on Oct. 3.
Woman Says She Was Attacked By German Shepherd
• At 10:38 a.m. on Monday, police received a report at the intersection of Southwest Cascade Avenue and Southwest 11th Street from a woman who alleged she was attacked by a German shepherd.
Vehicle Prowl
• At 8:27 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street that a male the reporting party did not recognize was peering through the windows of people’s cars.
DUI
• At 5:16 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Denise Brandner, 68, of Chehalis, in the 200 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 172 inmates, including 156 in the general population and 16 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 156 inmates in the general population, 119 were male and 37 were female and of the 16 in WERC, all 16 were male.
