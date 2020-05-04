Chehalis Police Department
Courthouse Allegedly Receives Another Message Threatening to Give Employees COVID-19
• At 12 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 300 block of West Main Street that the Lewis County Law and Justice Center received another email threatening to contaminate the courts’ office with COVID-19.
Hit and Run, DUI
• At 11:44 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Roberto C. Velazquez Jr., 22, of Centralia at the intersection of North National Avenue and Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way and booked him into Lewis County Jail on charges of DUI and hit and run, attended.
Theft
• At 1:56 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 3:48 p.m. on Sunday, police referred a Chehalis man to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office in the 10 block of Southeast Spring Street on suspicion of trespassing.
Assault Reported
At 4:46 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue from a person who had allegedly witnessed a woman assault another person.
Centralia Police Department
Theft
• At 1:07 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 2000 block of Cooks Hill Road that a mailbox was stolen. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 4:01 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Janie S. Weibling, 58, of Centralia in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road on suspicion of trespassing.
• At 5:32 a.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Julie A. Erickson, 54, of Morton in the 100 block of North Buckner Street on suspicion of trespassing.
Tires Reportedly Slashed
• At 2:13 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Creekside Court that a vehicle’s tires were slashed sometime within the previous couple of days.
Possession of Meth
• At 10:56 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Casey J. Darling, 28, a transient, in the 1100 block of Alder Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth. Darling was also referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
• At 5:49 a.m. on Monday, police arrested James K. Rice, 51, of Olympia and David M. McClanahan, 41, of Tenino in the 1200 block of Mellen Street and booked them into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth. McClanahan was also arrested for allegedly being in possession of a firearm unlawfully.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 108 inmates, including 96 in the general population and 12 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 96 in the general population, 75 were male and 21 were female and of the 12 in WERC, ten were male and two were female.
