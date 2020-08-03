Sirens
Centralia police Department
Residential Burglary Reported
• At 8:58 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 200 block of Harrison Avenue of a residential burglary. Tools were stolen from inside the residence and the backyard.
Woman Referred to Municipal Court for Assault Charge
• At 9:47 a.m. on Friday, police referred a Longview woman in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street to the Centralia Municipal Courts on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after she allegedly hit a person in the face multiple times.
Theft
• At 1:32 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Rebbeca A Dahl, 39, of Centralia in the 600 block of South Tower Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Man Arrested on Assault Charge
• At 3:38 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Edward E. Jerns Jr. 33, of Chehalis, in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault-domestic violence.
Two People Referred to Prosecutor’s Office for Possession of Controlled Substance Charges
• At 6:29 a.m. on Saturday, police referred a Centralia man and an Alabama woman in the 200 block of South Tower Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of possession of meth and heroin.
Woman Arrested on First-Degree Robbery Charge
• At 2:12 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Allison L. Latham, 32, of Fife, and Samuel J. Brigdan, 21, of Tacoma, in the 1200 block of Lum Road and booked them into the Lewis County Jail. Latham was booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery and Bridgan, who is reportedly an associate of Latham, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.
DUIs
• At 7:41 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Angela K. Schlueter, 42, of Centralia, at the intersection of South Tower Avenue and East Locust Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI and hit and run after reportedly being involved in a collision.
• At 1:54 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Jamar A. Lawson, 23, of Centralia, at the intersection of 1st Street and F Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
• At 8:07 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Jennifer L. German, 37, of Centralia, at the intersection of West Cherry Street and South Oak Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
Chehalis Police Department
Person Claims Walmart Violated Fire Code by Blocking Off Southern Entrance
• At 6:40 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue claiming that Walmart was violating the fire code by blocking off the southern entrance.
Children Playing Basketball Reportedly Break Window
• At 7:43 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southwest 3rd Street that a group of kids who were playing basketball broke a window pane.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1600 block of North National Avenue that a vehicle was broken into and multiple items inside were stolen.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
• At 2:03 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Laurie A. Bartlett, 45, of Chehalis, in the 100 block of Southwest McFadden Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 191 inmates, including 172 in the general population and 19 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 172 in the general population, 134 were male and 38 were female and of the 19 in WERC, 16 were male and three were female.
