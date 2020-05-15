Centralia Police Department
Sexual Misconduct Reported
• At 12:01 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 600 block of West Roanoke Street of sexual misconduct. An investigation is ongoing.
Violation of Protection Order
• At 3:18 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Breanna M. Layton, 26, of Centralia in the 1300 block of North Pearl Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail after she allegedly violated the terms of a protection order.
Child Molestation Reported
• At 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of West Maple Street of a child molestation. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 12:53 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested and released Gary A. Lohr, 74, of Chehalis; Rita F. Masters, 56, of Centralia; Donald R. Folkman III, 32, of Napavine and David D. Raynolds, 51, of Centralia at the intersection of Centralia Avenue and East Summa Street on suspicion of trespassing.
Burglary
• At 9:03 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Lois Lane that a burglary occurred sometime in the past week.
DUI
• At 9:42 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Miguel A. Cerseda Robles, 36, of Centralia at the intersection of Ellsbury Street and Alder Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence
Chehalis Police Department
Credit Card Fraud Reported
• At 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that a man’s credit card was fraudulently used to purchase a hotel room. Police contacted a woman at the hotel room and found items related to fraudulent credit cards and stolen mail. An investigation is ongoing.
Thefts
• At 6:08 p.m. on Wednesday, police referred a Tenino woman to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for charging in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of shoplifting.
• At 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Dawn R. Toy, 35, of Onalaska in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of shoplifting.
• At 4:28 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released James P. Vessio, 52, of Olympia in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of shoplifting.
Man at Fairgrounds Homeless Shelter Allegedly Threatens Staff
• At 7:04 p.m. on Wednesday, police were asked to trespass a man from the fairgrounds homeless shelter in the 2500 block of North National Avenue after he allegedly threatened the staff.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 500 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue that a hit and run occurred overnight.
Man Allegedly Steals Items on Front Porch, Resident Pulls Out Gun to Get Him to Leave
• At 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest McFadden Avenue that a man was allegedly trespassing on a property and stole items off the front porch and the resident reportedly pulled out his gun to get him to leave.
Possession of Meth
• At 11:37 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Sabra R. Burgess, 37, and Ciera M. Cline, 30, both of Centralia in the 1500 block of North National Avenue and booked them into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
• As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 117 inmates, including 105 in the general population and 12 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 85 were male and 20 were female and of WERC inmates, 10 were male and two were female.
