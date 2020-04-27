Centralia Police Department
Brick Allegedly Thrown Through Window
• At 9:21 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 300 block of Yew Street that a brick was thrown through the window of a residence.
Money Stolen From Bank Account After Victim Disclosed Personal Information Online
• At 2:43 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Ham Hill Road of a theft of money from a bank account after the alleged victim disclosed personal information online to an unknown subject.
Theft
• At 11:23 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Alder Street that a laptop was stolen.
No Contact Order Violation
• At 10:13 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Sean A. Penn, 34, of Centralia in the 2800 block of Russell Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a no contact order and on outstanding warrants. Additionally, police arrested and released Tahler D. Grant, 23, of Centralia for allegedly hindering a law enforcement investigation.
Vehicle Theft
• At 10:32 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 800 block of South Gold Street that a woman’s Pontiac G6 was stolen sometime within the last couple days.
Possession of Meth
• At 11:46 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Joshua A. Thoman, 44, of Centralia in the 800 block of Alder Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he was allegedly found to be in possession of meth when police were called to investigate a dispute.
• At 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Steven N. Schlomer, 25, of Centralia in the 1000 block of H Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth.
Domestic Violence
• At 3:32 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Christian D. Mitchell, 47, of Centralia in the 3200 block of Galvin Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
Hit and Run
• At 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue of a hit and run. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
• At 11:54 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Windsor Avenue of a residential burglary.
Chehalis Police Department
Criminal Trespassing
• At 2:12 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Malcolm J. Garman, 27, of Centralia in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of going to a store that he had been trespassed from a month earlier.
Child Found in Middle of the Road
• At 3:04 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Southwest Wilson Avenue that a child was found pushing an empty stroller in the middle of the road with no parents around.
Hit and Run
• At 6:56 p.m. on Friday, police referred a Centralia man to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office in the 100 block of North Market Boulevard after he was allegedly involved in a hit and run.
Hit and Run, DUI
• At 9:22 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Stella M. Ewing, 46, of Chehalis at the intersection of Southwest 8th Street and Southwest William Avenue after she allegedly struck a van while operating her vehicle under the influence.
Assault
• At 10:45 p.m. on Friday, police arrested April M. Devel, 38, of Chehalis in the 200 block of Southwest 11th Street and booked her into the Lewis county Jail after he allegedly assaulted a person.
Physical Dispute Between Man, Woman Reported
• At 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a person allegedly witnessed a physical dispute between a man and a woman occurred just outside of the store’s front entrance.
Theft
• At 11:44 a.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Kez D. Holliday, 30, of Olympia, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue after he allegedly shoplifted headlights and movies.
• At 5:58 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Pete D. Maestas, 39, of Rochester in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue after he attempted to steal items from a store.
Lewis County Jail Stats
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 115 inmates, including 103 in the general population and 12 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 103 in the general population, 79 were male and 24 were female and of the 12 in WERC, ten were male and two were female.
By The Chronicle Staff
