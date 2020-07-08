Centralia Police Department
Sign Damaged
• At 1:19 p.m. on Monday, police received a report that a sign was damaged in the 200 block of West Main Street.
Chehalis Teen Arrested After Alleged Assault on Nurse
• At 1:54 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 900 block of South Scheuber Road in Centralia and arrested Tyler L. Holbrook, 19, on suspicion of third-degree assault. He was accused of assaulting a nurse at a medical facility.
Trespass Suspect Cited
• At 2:19 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the 900 block of South Scheuber Road and cited Shannon K. Kilgore, 51, of Centralia, on suspicion of trespassing.
Chehalis Police Department
Moses Lake Man Accused of Tampering With Fire Alarm at Chehalis Facility
• At 8:50 a.m. on Monday, police received a report of malicious mischief occurring on Saturday in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Avenue. A person at the facility was accused of tampering with a fire alarm causing approximately $60,000 in damage. Chase J. Francis, 24, of Moses Lake, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief.
Trespassers Reported
• At 12:29 p.m. on Monday, a trespasser was reported near the intersection of Chamber Way and National Avenue. No arrests were made.
• At 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a trespasser at a business in the 600 block of Northwest Arkansas Way. Rafael Ocampo-Dia, 30, of Toppenish, was cited on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass.
• At 6:02 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a trespasser in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Juveniles Seen Shooting Fireworks at Cars, Each Other
• At 10:13 p.m. on Monday, police received a report of juveniles shooting fireworks at each other and at cars in the 300 block of Southwest 16th Street. No arrests were made.
Hit and Run
• At 1:53 p.m. on Tuesday, a hit and run was reported in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Bicycle Stolen
• At 2:29 p.m. on Tuesday, a bicycle was reported stolen in the 100 block of West Main Street.
Fraud Reported
• At 2:36 p.m. on Tuesday, credit card fraud was reported in the 700 block of Northwest Liberty Place.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 162 inmates, including 130 in general population, 31 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center and one on work release. Of general population inmates, 109 were male and 21 female and of WERC inmates 29 were male and two female.
By The Chronicle Staff
