Centralia Police Department
Assault
• At 8:31 a.m. on Monday, police responded to the 500 block of South King Street and arrested Tanner Z. R. Russell, 29, of Centralia, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Cell Phone Stolen
• At 1:34 p.m. on Monday, a cell phone was reported stolen in the 200 block of Centralia College Boulevard.
License Plate Taken
• At 2:16 p.m. on Monday, a license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of West Summa Street.
Identity Theft
• At 4:46 p.m. on Tuesday, a person in the 200 block of East Plum Street reported someone fraudulently used their identification after a traffic incident.
Chehalis Police Department
Chehalis Man Booked on Assault Charge
• At 1:05 p.m. on Monday, an assault was reported in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Avenue. Police responded and arrested Donald E. Rasmussen, 44, of Chehalis, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Vehicle Prowls
• At 2:20 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 1700 block of North National Avenue. A cell phone was stolen.
• At 4:01 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 300 block of Northwest Pacific Avenue. A window was broken and items were stolen.
Vehicle Tires Slashed, Windows Broken
• At 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of malicious mischief in the 900 block of South Market Boulevard. All four of a vehicle’s tires were reportedly slashed and the vehicle’s windows were broken.
Assault Reported
• At 8:11 a.m. on Monday, an assault was reported in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Avenue.
Card, Cash Stolen From ATM
• At 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a person reported they left a card in an ATM in the 1500 block of South Market Boulevard, and when they returned it had been taken and $160 had been taken from their account.
Shoplifter Runs From Store
• At 12:58 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a shoplifter in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue. The person reportedly stole items and ran from the store through the parking lot. No arrests were made.
Chehalis Suspect Booked on Drug Charge
• At 1:51 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and arrested Michael D. Panora, 36, of Chehalis, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, violation of a no-contact order and obstruction.
Theft
• At 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, a theft was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 154 inmates, including 138 in general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 111 were male and 27 were female and of WERC inmates, all were men.
