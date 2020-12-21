Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 138 inmates, including 122 in general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 101 were male and 21 female and of WERC inmates, all were male.
Centralia Police Department
Woman Arrested on Assault Charge
• At 12:18 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the 2900 block of Mount Vista Road and arrested Jennifer Lange, 42, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Hit and Run
• At 11:50 p.m. on Friday, a hit and run was reported in the 800 block of North Pearl Street.
• At 3:12 p.m. on Saturday, a hit and run was reported in the 800 block of North Pearl Street. An unknown vehicle hit a fence and left the scene.
• At 2:27 p.m. on Sunday, a hit and run was reported in the 300 block of East Main Street. Diana K. Ashe, 55, of Centralia, was cited on suspicion of hit and run after allegedly hitting a parked vehicle and leaving the scene.
Purse Stolen
• At 3:02 p.m. on Saturday, a purse was reported stolen from a store in the 1300 block of Lum Road.
Clothing Taken
• At 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, clothing was reported stolen from a store in the 1400 block of Lum Road.
Centralia Suspect Arrested on Harassment Charge
• At 10:54 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 900 block of Sunrise Lane and arrested Eduar N. Alverto Lopez, 24, of Centralia, on a charge of harassment, threat to kill.
Man Cited for Barking Dog
• At 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to an ongoing complaint of a barking dog in the 2300 block of Rosewood Lane in Centralia. Andrew O. Klingel, 34, of Centralia, was cited for a public disturbance.
Vehicle Hits Parked Cars
• At 6:58 a.m. on Monday, police responded to the 300 block of Harrison Avenue after a vehicle hit two parked cars. The incident caused “significant damage.”
Mail Reported Stolen
• At 2:51 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report of a theft of mail in the 100 block of Halliday Road.
Chehalis Police Department
Shoplifter Reported
• At 11:14 a.m. on Friday, a shoplifter was reported in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Beer Stolen
• At 4:54 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report of a man stealing beer in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Window Broken
• At 10:39 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report of possible malicious mischief in the 100 block of Northwest Prindle Street. A person reported a building’s window was broken and a door was open.
Protection Order Violated
• At 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report that a protection order was violated in the 300 block of Southwest Third Street. No arrests were reported.
Trespasser Reported
• At 1:16 p.m. on Sunday, a trespasser was reported in the 100 block of Northwest Prindle Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.