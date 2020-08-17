Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Man Suspected of Breaking Glass Door
• At 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Victor J. Hobbs, 31, of Vader, in the 200 block of West Main Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief after he allegedly broke a glass door.
Burglary Reported
• At 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1200 block of North Scheuber Road of a suspected burglary. As of Sunday, an investigation was ongoing.
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence Assault
• At 2:46 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Justin B. Bedortha, 30, of Centralia, in the 600 block of Yew Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
DUI
• At 8:38 p.m. on Sunday, Ashwani Gingh, 55, of Centralia, was arrested in the 300 block of North Tower Avenue and was booked into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
Chehalis Police Department
Car Reportedly Tagged With Spray Paint
• At 3:23 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 400 block of North Market Boulevard that a car was tagged with spray paint.
Man Arrested for Allegedly Biting Ex-Girlfriend
• At 6:14 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Jeffrey A. Brooks, 58, Centralia, in the 1900 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly bit his ex-girlfriend.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence
• At 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Adrianna M.R. Robert, 22, of Chehalis, in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Glass Door Broken Overnight
• At 12:36 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1500 block of North National Avenue that a glass door was broken overnight with a large rock.
Trespassing Man Reportedly Wrestled Down by Homeowner
• At 8:22 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Kevin C. Huey, 30, of Chehalis, in the 200 block of Southeast Adams Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and third-degree theft after he was allegedly trying to steal “stuff” and was wrestled to the ground by the homeowner.
DUI
• At 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Frank M. Bader, 53, of Portland, Oregon, in the 7700 block of Interstate 5 near the exit 77 off ramp and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
Man Allegedly Assaults Police Officer and Woman
• At 3:10 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Kody J.R. Foster, 26, of Chehalis, in the 500 block of Northwest St. Helens Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 177 inmates, including 161 in the general population and 16 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 161 inmates in the general population, 134 were male and 27 were female and of the 16 in WERC, 14 were male and two were female.
