Centralia Police Department
Violation of Safe and Sober Program
• At 8:01 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Sidney R. Sanders, 23, of Oakville, in the 100 block of West Maple Street and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating the conditions of a court-ordered safe and sober program.
Two Cars Reportedly Keyed
• At 5:46 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of East Center Street that two vehicles were allegedly keyed by an unknown person.
Driving With a Suspended License
• At 9:46 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested and released Juan E. Mejia, 38, of Centralia, in the 1500 block of Pike Street for allegedly driving with a suspended license.
Assault
• At 5:13 p.m. on Tuesday, police issued a summons to a Centralia man in the 2800 block of Russell Road after he allegedly assaulted a family member and fled prior to the arrival of police.
• At 10:56 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Thomas E. Nelson, 42, of Centralia, in the 400 block of East Carson Street and was booked into Lewis County Jail after he allegedly punched a family member in the face.
Theft
• At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue of a theft of food.
Chehalis Police Department
Woman Allegedly Throws Rock at Passing Car
• At 7:35 a.m. on Monday, police received a report at the intersection of Northwest Lafayette Street and Northwest Pennsylvania Avenue that a woman had allegedly thrown a rock at a passing car.
Business Reportedly Stays Open Amid Stay at Home Order
• At 3:10 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 700 block of South Market Street that a business was allegedly staying open despite the stay at home order and making people come into their facility to pay bills.
Man Allegedly Hits Woman
• At 3:28 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1500 block of North National Avenue that a man driving a black Volkswagen Jetta hit a woman sitting in the passenger seat.
Theft
• At 8:19 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Sebastian Sullivan, 27, of Chehalis, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue after he was allegedly shoplifting.
• At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a trespasser.
Possible Drugs Allegedly Found in Green Hill School Inmate’s Room
• At 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 11th Street that a white waxy substance was found in a Green Hill School inmate’s room and has been sent to a lab to determine if it is an illicit drug.
Man Allegedly Hits Person in Eye
• At 11:39 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a man allegedly hit a person in the eye several days ago.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 113 inmates, including 94 in the general population and 19 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 94 in the general population, 72 were male and 22 were female and of the 19 in WERC, 17 were male and two were female.
By The Chronicle Staff
