Centralia Police Department
Theft
• At 1:47 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 100 block of West High Street that shoes were stolen.
Man Referred to Prosecutor on Suspicion of Possession of Meth
• At 3:21 p.m. on Friday, police referred a 34-year-old Pe Ell man in the 1200 block of Alder Street to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
Two Family Members Arrested on Suspicion of Malicious Mischief, Violating Court Order
• At 5 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Michael E. Madrigal, 24, and Cameron A. Madrigal, 23, both of Centralia, in the 100 block of Shirlee Avenue and booked them into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief and violating a court order, respectively.
Violation of Court Ordered Sobriety Program
• At 6:39 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Elmer J. Hernandez-Zepeda, 21, of Centralia, in the 100 block of West Maple Street, and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a court ordered sobriety program.
Domestic Violence
• At 7:20 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Roxanne I. Chipman, 36, of Olympia, in the 400 block of South Gold Street, and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after she allegedly assaulted a person she had a domestic relationship with.
• At 9:31 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Stephanie Schiele, 35, of Lacey, in the 100 block of South Tower Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
• At 1:02 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Brady A. Schoenemann, 26, of Centralia, in the 1400 block of West Main Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted a family member.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Meth, Heroin
• At 5:58 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Justin M. Dubay, 25, in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and two felony warrants.
Men Arrested on Suspicion of Malicious Mischief-Domestic Violence
• At 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Leonel Melendez Ayala, 28, of Centralia, in the 400 block of East Pine Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.
• At 12:31 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Ahren Anderson, 40, of Centralia, in the 1100 block of West Walnut Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.
Chehalis Police Department
Business Reportedly Receives Email Stating 'Your Days Are Coming to an End Soon'
• At 2:57 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1600 block of South Market Boulevard from a business whose staff received an email stating “Your days are coming to an end soon.”
Woman Reports Her Ex-Boyfriend Won’t Leave Her Alone
• At 8:02 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1500 block of South Market Boulevard from a woman who stated her ex-boyfriend was parked outside of her place of employment for about an hour and refuses to leave her alone.
Man Reportedly Shoplifts Generator, Power Washer
• At 8:50 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Northwest Maryland Avenue that a man shoplifted a generator and a pressure washer and took off before employees could stop him.
Two Men Trespassing at Business Say They Are Going to Beat Up Woman
• At 6:37 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue from a business that two men were trespassing on their property and they were saying they were going to beat up a woman.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Malicious Mischief, Interfering with Domestic Violence Reporting, Resisting Arrest
• At 11:58 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Rainy N. Kendall, 26, of Chehalis, in the 1300 block of Southeast Washington Avenue and booked him her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief, interfering with reporting of domestic violence, all domestic violence offenses, and resisting arrest.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street of a hit and run. As of Monday, an investigation was ongoing.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 174 inmates, including 158 in the general population and 16 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 158 inmates in the general population, 120 were male and 38 were female and of the 16 in WERC, all 16 were male.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.