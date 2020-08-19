Centralia Police Department
Man Allegedly Attempts to Steal Bike, Pulls Knife on Owner
• At 2:05 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 200 block of North Ash Street that a man attempted to steal a bicycle and confronted the owner with a knife before fleeing the scene. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Three Arrested in Alleged Shoplifting Incident, One Woman Found to Be in Possession of Firearm, Drugs
• At 5:41 p.m. on Monday, police arrested and released Shanika L. Rice, 29, of Kelso and Kyle D. Wolff, 34, of Longview, in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft while Sheila M. Dennis, 51, of Yakima, was referred to the County Prosecutor on suspicion of third-degree theft and was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on a warrant. She was then found to be unlawfully in possession of a firearm and illegal drugs.
Package Reported Stolen
• At 9:02 a.m. on Tuesday, a package was reported stolen in the 1400 block of Belmont Avenue.
Vehicle Theft Reported
• At 12:27 p.m. on Tuesday, a white 1996 Honda Accord was reported stolen in the 2800 block of Russell Road. The car was reportedly stolen earlier in the morning.
Attempted Sexual Assault Reported
• At 7:40 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 600 block of North Tower Avenue of a possible sexual assault. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Political Signs Reported Stolen
• At 5:23 p.m. on Tuesday, political signs were reported stolen in the 1000 block of West First Street. The report is under investigation.
Vehicle Damaged in Malicious Mischief
• At 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, a vehicle was reported damaged overnight by malicious mischief in the 700 block of North Washington Avenue.
Chehalis Police Department
Neighbor Accused of Building Without Permit
• At 8:24 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 400 block of Southwest William Avenue that a neighbor was building without a permit.
Man Walking Dog Reportedly Threatened By Another Man
• At 2:16 p.m. on Monday, police received a report at the intersection of Northwest North Street and Northwest Cascade Avenue that a man walking his dog was approached by another man who stated he would physically attack the man and his dog.
Sexual Assault Reported
• At 8:15 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest 10th Street of a possible sexual assault. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Animal Abuse Reported
• At 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday, animal abuse was reported in the 100 block of Southwest 10th Street.
Hit and Run
• At 5:54 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a hit and run in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 169 inmates, including 153 in general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 126 were male and 27 female and of WERC inmates, 14 were male and two female.
