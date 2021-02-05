CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Fourth-Degree Assault
• Jason J. Coffee, 44, of Renton, was arrested and released for two counts of assault in the 900 block of B Street after being in a physical altercation with an acquaintance at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 2 .
• Daisy R. Haunreither-Holmes, 20, of Centralia, was arrested at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue and referred to the Centralia Municipal Courts for fourth-degree assault — domestic violence.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of West Reynolds Avenue and Johnson Road at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Feb. 3.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Johnson Road just after noon on Feb. 3.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1300 block of South Gold Street at 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 3.
• Brian C. Smith, 46, of Randle, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail for possession of methamphetamine following the report of a single-vehicle collision just after 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue.
• A non-injury, single-vehicle collision was reported just after 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue.
Theft
• Joseph W. Cook, 34, of Omak, was arrested in the 1300 block of Lum Road at 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 3 and booked into the Lewis County Jail for second-degree theft after stealing over $1,000 worth of clothing.
• Theft of alcohol in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue was reported just after 9 p.m. on Feb. 4.
Attempt to Elude
• Michael D. Rackley, 52, of Centralia, was arrested at the intersection of B Street and 6th Avenue at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 3 for attempting to elude a police vehicle.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue just after 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 3.
• A school bus reportedly clipped an employee’s personal vehicle in a bus garage located at the intersection of Southwest Third Street and Southwest William Avenue at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 4. No injuries were reported.
Third-Degree Theft
• Just after noon on Feb. 4, a caller reported that a theft had occurred in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue the day before.
Physical Dispute
• A physical altercation between two people in the 500 block of Southeast Adams Avenue was reported just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 4. They were separated and no arrests were made.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Friday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 170 inmates, including 131 in the general population and 39 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 103 were men and 28 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
The Centralia Police Department can be reached at 360-330-7680 and the Chehalis Police Department can be reached at 360-748-8605. If you were a victim of physical or sexual abuse, domestic violence or sexual assault, call Hope Alliance at 360-748-6601 or the Youth Advocacy Center of Lewis County at 360-623-1990.
Sirens are compiled by reporter Emily Fitzgerald, who can be reached at emily@chronline.com.