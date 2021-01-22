CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault
• Just after 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, a caller in the 400 block of Southwest Cascade reported that a 40-year-old man was standing in the road and yelling at cars. He then smashed a clothing iron into the ground and tried to fight the caller’s partner. He was issued a citation for fourth degree assault.
Harassment
• At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, a caller reported that one man was threatening another with a knife in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Avenue. Both were separated and the knife was secured.
• Just after 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, a caller in the 600 block of Northwest Rhode Island Place reported receiving a threatening phone call.
Theft
• A caller in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue reported that a theft took place at 4 p.m. on Jan. 20.
• Just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, a caller reported that a vehicle had been stolen from the 1700 block of South Market Boulevard sometime the day before.
• A caller reported that a magnetic business sign off the side of her van parked in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was stolen around noon on Jan. 21.
• A third degree theft was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Jan. 21. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
• A driver was referred to Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 1500 block of North National Avenue after a caller reported that a white Toyota Tacoma was driving erratically and hit the curb.
CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault
• Kelly A. Holen, 36, of Centralia, was arrested in the 100 block of South Pleasant Avenue and booked into the Lewis County Jail at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 20 for assaulting a police officer who was taking her into custody on an outstanding warrant.
• At approximately 12:25 p.m. on Jan. 20, a juvenile was arrested at the intersection of Yew and Chestnut streets and booked into the Lewis County Detention Center for assaulting someone with a metal bar.
• A fourth-degree assault in the 100 block of South Tower Avenue was reported just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 20. The case is under investigation.
Protection order violation
• Thomas J. Roy, 46, of Centralia, was arrested at 9 a.m. on Jan. 20 in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue and booked into the Lewis County Jail for violating a protection order.
Theft
• At 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 21, a caller in the 100 block of West High Street reported theft of property from a local business
• Medication was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Alexander Street just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported just after noon on Jan. 21 at the intersection of Centralia College Boulevard and South Silver Street.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Mellen and Ellsbury streets at 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 21.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Johnson Road just after 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Property damage
• A caller reported damage to a property in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. The incident is under investigation.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Friday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 147 inmates, including 121 in the general population and 26 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 94 were men and 27 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.