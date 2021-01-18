CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault
• At 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 15, Jingli Yu, 57, of Seattle, was arrested and released for assaulting a female employee at a local business in the 100 block of West High Street.
Theft
• Burglary to a business in the 400 block of South Tower Avenue was reported at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 17. The incident is under investigation.
• Just after 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 17, a vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot of a business in the 1100 block of E Street. The incident is under investigation.
• At approximately 7:25 p.m. on Jan. 17, Matthew R. Evans, 28, of Olympia, was arrested in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue and released with a criminal citation for third-degree theft.
• Just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 17, a theft of a wallet with a debit card was reported stolen at a local business in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue just before noon on Jan. 17.
•••
Editor’s note: Some crime reports were not available Monday as many offices were closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
