CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Hit-and-Runs
• A hit-and-run collision in the 2000 block of Cooks Hill Road was reported at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 17.
• A hit-and-run collision in the 600 block of North Tower Avenue was reported just after 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Mellen and Ellsbury streets was reported at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Reynolds Avenue and Johnson Road was reported just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 18.
Broken Cash Machine
• Damage to a cash machine in the 1200 block of South Gold Street was reported at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Feb. 17. Cash not exceeding $750 was stolen.
Attempted Burglary
• At approximately 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 18, there was a report of someone trying unsuccessfully to gain entrance to a house in the 1800 block of North Pearl Street.
Fourth-Degree Assault
• A juvenile was referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly assaulting someone in the 2800 block of Russell Road just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Theft
• A third-degree theft was reported in the 1200 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 17. The incident is under investigation.
• Just after 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 18, there was a report of a Chronicle newspaper box being stolen from a gas station in the 1900 block of South Market Avenue overnight.
Burglary
• A burglary in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard was reported at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 19. The incident is under investigation.
Arrest Request
• Just before 11:10 p.m. on Feb. 18, a man in the 2500 block of North National Avenue called the police and reportedly asked to be arrested “before he does something.” No arrests were made.
Crash
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 500 block of Northeast Washington Avenue just after 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Possible Animal Neglect
• A report of animal negligence or abuse in the 200 block of Southwest 2nd Street made just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 17 is under investigation.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Friday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 151 inmates, including 136 in the general population and 15 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 113 were men and 23 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
•••
Sirens are compiled by reporter Emily Fitzgerald, who can be reached at emily@chronline.com. The Centralia Police Department can be reached at 360-330-7680 and the Chehalis Police Department can be reached at 360-748-8605. If you were a victim of physical or sexual abuse, domestic violence or sexual assault, call Hope Alliance at 360-748-6601 or the Youth Advocacy Center of Lewis County at 360-623-1990.