Centralia Police Department
Alleged Altercation With Roommate Leads to Man’s Arrest
• At 10:13 a.m. on Friday, police arrested Tahler D. Grant, 24, of Centralia, in the 1500 block of Crescent Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after allegedly being involved in an altercation with a roommate.
Storage Units Reportedly Burglarized
• At 2:18 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1100 block of South Pearl Street that storage units were burglarized. As of Friday, an investigation was ongoing.
Hydrangea Stolen From Yard
• At 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 700 block of West 1st Street that a hydrangea was stolen from a person’s yard.
DUI
• At 10:46 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Joshua Malchow, 34, of Centralia, in the 1900 block of Lum Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Chehalis Police Department
Assault Reported
• At 12:33 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 11th Street regarding an assault. As of Thursday, an investigation was ongoing.
Social Security Scam Reported
• At 2:54 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street from a woman saying her mother was possibly tricked into a social security scam.
Possible Domestic Violence Reported
• At 7:02 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest 2nd Street from a person who stated he heard “a lot of yelling and pounding” from a man and woman at a neighboring residence and thought the man might be beating the woman.
Suspicious Vehicle With No License Plates Reported
• At 1:49 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a truck without license plates was idling in the parking lot.
Business Window Reportedly Vandalized
• At 7:28 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 500 block of Northwest Pacific Avenue that a window to a business was partially broken.
13-, 14-Year-Old Boys Reportedly Beat Each Other Up
• At 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street that two boys, ages 13 and 14, beat each other up and were bleeding from the face.
Teenagers Reportedly Drive ‘Doughnuts’ With Cars In Park
• At 6:48 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Rice Road that a group of teenagers were driving “doughnuts” in the park.
Four Males Reportedly Attempt to Break Into Lockbox
• At 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report at the intersection of North National Avenue and Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way that four males were using a hammer in an attempt to break into a lockbox.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 167 inmates, including 152 in the general population and 15 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 152 inmates in the general population, 111 were male and 41 were female and of the 15 in WERC, all 15 were male.
