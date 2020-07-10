Centralia Police Department
Man Allegedly Chokes Woman, Causing Her to Pass Out
• At 10:37 a.m. on Wednesday, police referred a Toledo man in the 200 block of West Oakview Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of second-degree assault after he was accused of choking a woman, causing her to pass out.
Accidental Discharge of a Firearm Reported
• At 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 500 block of North Pearl Street that a firearm was accidentally discharged. No injuries were reported.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 2:31 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Shannon K. Kilgore, 51, of Centralia, in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Harassment Reported
• At 5:12 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 300 block of North Pearl Street of harassment. An investigation is ongoing.
Two Women Arrested on Suspicion of Organized Retail Theft
• At 6:29 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Deangela R.I. Hill, 30, of Seattle, and Latanya S. Lucas, 29, of Federal Way, in the 1300 block of Lum Road and booked them into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of organized retail theft.
Juvenile Allegedly Assaults Family Member
• At 11:49 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested a juvenile in the 2800 block of Russell Road and booked the juvenile into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted a family member.
Residential Burglary Reported
• At 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 200 block of South Cedar Street that items were stolen from a residence.
Woman Accused of Leaving Two Children in a Hot Parked Car
• At 6:36 p.m. on Thursday, police referred a Centralia woman in the 1300 block of Lum Road to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of reckless endangerment after she allegedly left two children in a hot parked car.
Chehalis Police Department
Chehalis Bar Reportedly Concerned for its Staff’s Safety Due to Protest
• At 12:56 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 300 block of Northwest Chehalis Avenue that Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill was concerned for its staff’s safety after rumors that there would be a protest against a meet and greet with gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp.
Elderly Couple Reportedly Dumping Waste in Multiple Businesses’ Dumpsters
• At 5:28 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Louisiana Avenue that an elderly couple has been seen at least four times dumping waste into multiple businesses’ dumpsters.
Kids Reportedly Break Into a Woman’s Home
• At 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1500 block of North National Avenue that neighborhood kids allegedly broke into a woman’s home.
Woman Reportedly Threatens Man to Pay Her Money or She Will Post Video of Him Online
• At 11:16 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Southwest 20th Street that a woman allegedly threatened a man over Facebook to pay her money or she would post a video of him online.
Theft
• At 1:26 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Joshua L. Anderson, 41, of Toledo, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft and trespassed him from the store.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office
Man Allegedly Cuts Timber Illegally on Private Property, Arrested
• At 4:11 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Ricky D. Osborne, 54, of Morton, at the intersection of 2nd Street and Highway 12 on suspicion of first-degree theft, driving with a suspended license and possession of meth stemming from separate incidents where he allegedly cut down timber illegally on private property in the afternoon and then was arrested in the evening and was reportedly found to be in possession of meth and driving with a suspended license.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 151 inmates, including 133 in the general population, 17 in the work ethic and restitution center and one on work release. Of the 133 in the general population, 113 were male and 20 were female and of the 17 in WERC, 15 were male and two were female.
