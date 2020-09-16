Centralia Police Department
Man Cited on Suspicion of Trespassing
• At 7:38 a.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Michael L. Hensley, 40, of Centralia, in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of second-degree trespassing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance
• At 7:56 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Jimmy J. Weiler, 39, of Winlock, in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
• At 4:29 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Sebastian B.M. Sullivan, 28, of Chehalis, in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
• At 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Trevor K. Craig, 20, of Centralia, in the 100 block of South Pearl Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.
Headstones Displayed for Sale Reportedly Broken
• At 9:10 a.m. in Tuesday, police received a report in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue that headstones on display for sale were pushed over and broken.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 12:13 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Marion Street that a hit and run occurred.
• At 4:46 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 3200 block of Galvin Road that a hit and run occurred.
DUI
• At 6:37 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Sabrena A. Warren, 28, of Lacey, in the 300 block of West First Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI and driving on a suspended license.
One Woman Referred to Municipal Courts for Allegedly Violating No Contact Order, Another Cited on Suspicion of Assault
• At 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday, police referred a 42-year-old Centralia woman in the 100 block of West Maple Street to the Centralia Municipal Courts on suspicion of violating a no contact order and cited and released Rita J. Finegan, 69, of Centralia on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after allegedly hitting the victim’s phone and throwing water on the victim.
Chehalis Police Department
Woman Arrested on Theft, Assault Charges, Man Arrested on DUI Charge
• At 11:50 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Katherine N. Thomas, 35, and Larry A. Thorpe, 63, both of Tacoma in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked them into the Lewis County Jail. Thomas was booked on suspicion of second-degree theft and third-degree assault while Thorpe was arrested on suspicion of DUI after Thomas allegedly walked out of a store with a garbage bag full of items and got into Thorpe’s car who was pulled over a short distance away. Thomas allegedly assaulted an officer during her arrest.
Theft
• At 12:41 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Erin M. Lord, 28, of Chehalis, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 3:50 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a hit and run occurred.
ABHS Patient Allegedly Steals Badge Key From Staff In Attempt to Flee Facility
• At 11:21 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Stanley O. Charleston, 40, of Seattle, in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and third-degree assault after he allegedly took a badge key from ABHS staff while attempting to escape the facility
Mother Reports Her Son is Being Blackmailed By an Unknown Woman With Nude Videos
• At 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street that a mother alleged her son was being blackmailed by an unknown woman, saying she will post nude videos of her son if he does not give her money.
Lewis County Jail Stats
As of Wednesday, The Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 161 inmates, including 147 in the general population and 14 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 147 inmates in the general population, 121 were male and 26 were female and of the 14 in WERC, all 14 were male.
