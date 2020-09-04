A single-car rollover on State Route 7 about 5 miles north of Morton sent the three occupants of the vehicle to the hospital, one of which was airlifted to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver, Sheila R. Connolly, 55, of Mineral, is suspected of second-degree negligent driving and driving without insurance, and was transported to Morton General Hospital. The State Patrol listed the cause of the accident as “wheels off roadway.”
One passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Mineral, was also transported to Morton General Hospital and another, a 61-year-old Elbe woman, was airlifted to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.
According to the WSP’s incident summary, the 2000 Ford Windstar minivan being driven by Connolly was traveling southbound on SR 7 when it veered off the roadway to the right. The vehicle reportedly struck an embankment, rolled over, then came to a rest on its top in the middle of the roadway.
The vehicle was totalled in the rollover and all three occupants were wearing seatbelts during it.
