The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens that they have observed an uptick in fraudulent Social Security and Medicare calls.
Field Operations Chief Dusty Breen could not provide any statistics to The Chronicle that show how much more prevalent the fraudulent calls are in time to include in this story before it went to print,
“Our guys who were handling this said it seems like there have been more (fraudulent calls) recently,” Breen said.
The most common fraud calls have threatened to cancel or suspend Social Security benefits if the person does not provide personal information, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
More recently, deputies have seen fraudsters attempt to obtain Medicare and other personal information by telling the people they call that there are new requirements due to COVID-19 and they need to update their accounts.
Breen noted that most of the fraudulent calls are not scamming you out of money right away, rather they look to obtain personal information that can be used in a multitude of nefarious ways.
The new release states that you should never provide personal information over the phone if you are unsure of the validity of the person contacting you. If the caller indicates they are from a government agency, find contact info to the agency from another source and verify the validity of the call.
