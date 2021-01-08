The sexual misconduct case involving a SeaTac man who allegedly molested two teenage girls now has a trial date for the week of May 24 — over two years after the case was first filed in April 2019.
Pouli Mamea, 48, faces charges of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and fourth-degree assault in with sexual motivation stemming from incidents between February and March 2019 when Mamea is accused of repeatedly touching two teenage girls in his care sexually, and allegedly also sexually touching a third girl, who is not named in this case.
Mamea was arrested in April 2019 and booked into Lewis County Jail on a $50,000 bail, with conditions of release that included no contact with minors, and Lewis County Superior Court additionally approved a pretrial no-contact order for the victims.
Mamea was released on a bail bond in early May 2019 pending trial. Lewis County Superior Court initially scheduled Mamea’s jury trial for June 2019, then for July 2019, then October 2019, but all were stricken.
The trial was then rescheduled for January 2020, but had to be rescheduled due to stipulation. The trial was then rescheduled for March 23, 2020, but due to newly announced COVID-19 restrictions, was struck again. The trial was rescheduled twice more in 2020, but stricken both times.
Attorney Bryan Hershman told visiting Pacific County Judge Donald J. Richter in a Jan. 7 hearing that he needs additional time to prepare for trial, but would be ready for the May 24 date.
