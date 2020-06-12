A 32-year-old Onalaska semi truck driver was injured after crossing the centerline and colliding with another semi truck on U.S. Highway 12 at Malone Friday, sending the second semi truck through a fence, two houses and a residential camper trailer, according to the Washington State Patrol.
John Lamb, 32, of Onalaska, was traveling east near mile marker 25 in Grays Harbor County in a 2001 Kentworth semi with one trailer at about noon when the vehicle veered into westbound traffic, colliding with a 1996 International semi truck with two tanker trailers driven by Glenn A. Coulver, 63, of South Prairie.
The International semi subsequently continued through a fence, two houses and a residential camper trailer, according to the state patrol. The Kentworth semi driven by Lamb jackknifed, blocking both lanes.
Coulver was injured and transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma. Lamp was injured and transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital. No other injuries were reported.
According to the state patrol, Lamb will face a charge of second-degree negligent driving.
Both trucks were totaled.
