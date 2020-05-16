A man who died while driving a semitrailer on northbound Interstate 5 near Grand Mound Wednesday has been identified.
Ghislain Dube, 52, was from Abbotsford, British Columbia, Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian. Dube called 911 when he experienced a medical event while driving, Warnock said, and there was no answer when dispatchers called back.
Dube drove the semi off the roadway at exit 88, where Washington State Patrol found it resting about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to The Olympian's previous reporting. No other vehicles were involved.
Aid arrived and performed CPR before confirming Dube had passed away, according to Trooper Ryan Burke.
His official cause of death, Coroner Warnock said, was a "sudden cardiac event due to hypertensive heart disease."
