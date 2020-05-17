Semi Crash

A semi is off the road in the northbound entrance lane of Interstate 5 at milepost 99 Wednesday afternoon in Grand Mound.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

A man driving a semi truck who died after reportedly suffering a “medical emergency” while driving onto Interstate 5 from the Exit 88 on-ramp in Grand Mound last week was identified by the Washington State Patrol as Ghislain Dube, 52, of Abbotsford, BC. 

The state patrol reported the truck was entering I-5 from the milepost 88 on-ramp when the driver went into a ditch near the exit. Emergency personnel attempted to revive the driver but were unsuccessful.

There was nothing that indicated foul play, drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident, according to the state patrol.

