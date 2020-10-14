A man and a woman have been displaced from their home after their RV caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to Riverside Fire Authority.
“At this time, it is really early to speculate on a cause (of the fire),” Captain Scott Weinert said. “We do know the area of origin for the fire was in the engine compartment area of the RV.”
Fire crews responded at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the Peppertree West Motor Inn in the 1200 block of Alder Street and observed the occupant of the RV trying to put out the fire.
Neighboring residents who had fire extinguishers also helped attempt to put out the fire, Weinert said.
By about 8:05 a.m., the Riverside crew had the fire extinguished, Weinert said.
Shortly thereafter medical personnel was on the scene to treat a woman for smoke inhalation.
