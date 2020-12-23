A crash on state Route 508 in Lewis County sent a Rochester motorcyclist to the hospital Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The incident was reported at 5:29 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of state Route 508 and Tauscher Road. According to the state patrol, a 2020 GMC Sierra driven by a 50-year-old Winlock man was heading westbound on the highway when he turned onto northbound Tauscher Road.
The truck hit an oncoming 2002 Honda motorcycle driven by a 24-year-old Rochester man. The motorcyclist was injured and transported to Providence Centralia Hospital.
The crash was caused by the Winlock driver failing to yield the right of way to the motorcycle, according to the state patrol.
