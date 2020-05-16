A 36-year-old Rochester man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after being ejected from an ATV Friday in the Capitol Forest in Grays Harbor County.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Kyle J. Johnson was driving under the influence and going too fast when he attempted to navigate his Yamaha Banshee 350 around a left hand corner. The ATV hit a stump, ejecting Johnson, who fell down a 40 to 50-foot embankment.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The crash was reported at 5:51 p.m. on the A Line, according to the state patrol.
Johnson will be charged with a DUI, the state patrol reported.
