A 67-year-old Rochester man died Monday night after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12 near the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, according to the Washington State Patrol.
James A. Saccotelli was attempting to make a left turn from southbound Moon Road to eastbound U.S. Highway 12 when his 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer was struck on the driver’s side by a 2015 Honda Pilot driven by Mikhail I. Kukhar, 52, of Oakville, at about 9:15 p.m.
Saccotelli died at the scene of the crash.
The roadway was closed for three hours and 40 minutes.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the state patrol.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
