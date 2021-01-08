A 43-year-old Rochester man is in custody on assault and animal cruelty charges for allegedly sexually assaulting both his 72-year-old mother and their German shepherd.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 7:42 p.m. on Wednesday from a neighbor in the 11700 block of Langworthy Road SW who said the man’s mother fled to their house after reporting that her son had attempted to sexually assault her.
Deputies reported finding the man at his home in the act of attempting to rape the dog when they responded to the address.
He was medically cleared at Providence Centralia Hospital and then booked into the Thurston County Jail on charges of unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, first-degree animal cruelty and third-degree malicious mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.