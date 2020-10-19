An 18-year-old Rochester man accused of speeding rear-ended a man on state Route 3 in Mason County on Thursday, sending both parties to the hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The state patrol does not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the collision, but Jesaja J. McLean was charged with exceeding a reasonable safe speed, according to a state patrol press release.
According to the incident summary, at about 8:35 a.m. on Thursday, McLean was traveling northbound on SR 3 near Deer Creek in a Chevy Silverado pickup truck and crashed into the back of a 42-year-old Shelton man driving a Chevy Express van who was stopping for traffic.
Both parties involved in the collision were transported to Mason County General Hospital.
Trooper Jeb Jewell, a Chehalis native who was sworn in as a trooper in September and assigned to the Shelton area, was the primary unit that responded to the collision.
