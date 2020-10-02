Riverside Fire Authority was not able to identify a cause of the Sept. 3 house fire at 1015 W. Main St. that consumed the entire house, the department announced Thursday morning in a press release.
Riverside listed the cause of the fire as “undetermined,” according to the release.
“Based on the fire scene examination, physical evidence, witness statements, and our knowledge of fire development, we have concluded that the fire likely originated inside the living room,” Captain Scott Weinert wrote in the release.
According to witness accounts and visual evidence, the fire may have been caused by discarded smoking materials or overloaded electrical cords, however, due to structural instability of the property, a closer investigation into the likely area of origin wasn’t possible.
