No determination has been made by Riverside Fire Authority in its investigation into what caused a house fire on West Main Street in Centralia on Friday that completely destroyed the residence, the agency reported in a news release.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Anderson, the instability of the remaining structure has limited the ability for investigators to examine the remains and collect evidence, but given the information that has already been collected, there is nothing that indicates there was foul play involved.
Firefighters arrived on the scene just prior to 6 a.m. on Friday after multiple reports had come in that a house in the 1000 block of West Main Street was fully engulfed in flames.
The only occupant of the house was able to escape the building and no injuries were reported to him or fire personnel.
The fire was contained in approximately 30 minutes, and none of the surrounding properties were damaged during the incident. The fire was fully extinguished in about 3 hours.
On Friday, Riverside Fire Chief Mike Kytta said that detectives had a pretty good idea where the fire started, but they did not have an answer for how the fire started.
