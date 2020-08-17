The Centralia Police K-9 Association last week announced the death of retired police dog Lobo.
After serving alongside Officer Ruben Ramirez for seven years before retirement, Lobo died peacefully at home according to a post by the association on Facebook.
He was an 11-year-old German shepherd born June 23, 2009. He started work as a police K-9 in 2010 before being retired in 2017.
“He loved going to work and was awarded the life-saving award by his chief in 2015 for putting his own life in danger to save the life of his handler,” the association wrote. “He was dedicated, brave and fearless and was the best partner any Officer could ever ask for. RIP K-9 Lobo. You will never know how much you meant to the Centralia community and the entire Ramirez family. You were a fierce protector and we are forever grateful for all that you did to keep your community, your family, and your handler safe.”
Ramirez has worked with K-9 Pax since 2018, but Lobo continued to live with his family in his retirement.
