A search is underway Tuesday afternoon for missing hiker Sam Dubal, 33, of Seattle, last known to be hiking the Mother Mountain Loop of Mount Rainier National Park’s Mowich Lake Trailhead.
He departed Friday and was due out Saturday. He was reported missing in the middle of the day Monday.
National Park rangers sent search teams out in the afternoon, two of which continued searching overnight, in coordination with the Washington State Emergency Operations Center.
An Air Force helicopter with Forward Looking Infrared Radar (FLIR), from the 36th Rescue Squadron out of Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, spent 2 1/1 hours Monday night searching by air, under the direction of the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
The search has continued Tuesday despite heavy rain.
The Park has set up a tip line at (360) 569-6684 for anyone who was hiking in the Mowich Lake area over the past few days and may have seen Dubal. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and a short black beard, and may have been wearing a blue jacket.
Additional searchers are not needed at this time.
