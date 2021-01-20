A 77-year-old man is facing Class C felony charges for signing his wife’s ballot in the 2020 presidential election.
Dennis E. Herron, of Randle, allegedly told investigators that he filled out his wife’s ballot and signed her signature “because he knew how she would have wanted to vote,” according to Lewis County Superior Court documents.
The auditor’s office initially reported the ballot because the signature did not match that of Herron’s wife.
He was arrested Dec. 21 and charged for forgery and repeat voting. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and up to $10,000 in fines.
Herron’s case is the second repeat voting charge that’s currently making its way through Lewis County Superior Court.
“It’s not a common crime, but I wouldn’t say that it’s unheard of,” said Jonathan Meyer, the Lewis County prosecutor.
When the auditor’s office notices a case of potential voter fraud, the case is referred to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, and then to Lewis County Superior Court if charges are filed.
According to Meyer, it’s relatively common for the Lewis County Auditor’s Office to refer a couple of cases of repeat voting or voter fraud every election cycle.
