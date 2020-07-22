A Randle man charged with running over and killing his 6-year-old grandson with a vehicle while intoxicated pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Lewis County Superior Court.
Patrick E. Embum, 64, was charged with vehicular homicide and made his preliminary appearance and arraignment hearing while out of custody.
Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Joe Bassetti said the state would not request Embum to post a secured bail due to his lack of criminal history, and because he showed up to his hearing, but did request an unsecured bail of $25,000, meaning Embum won’t have to post money or collateral to remain out of jail.
“This is his first criminal charge whatsoever, I believe he doesn’t have any infraction history either,” Bassetti said.
Embum’s defense attorney, Shane O’Rourke, agreed with the bail amount and Judge James Lawler established bail at $25,000 unsecured.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 3 at approximately 3:59 p.m., law enforcement officers were dispatched to a trauma incident in Randle. A 6-year-old boy was pronounced dead.
One deputy contacted the mother of the boy who stated she did not know what happened, only that he and his sister had been with their grandfather, Embum, according to the affidavit.
The deputy then contacted Embum, and as they spoke, detected a faint odor of intoxicants coming from the man, according to court documents. The deputy also identified Embum’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, though he was not sure if it was due to intoxication or emotion, according to the affidavit.
Embum told police the incident occurred when he was driving his truck and towing a flatbed trailer on his 75-acre property while the boy and his sisters were riding on the trailer.
As Embum pulled up to a gate, one of the girls yelled that the boy had been run over, according to the affidavit. Embum stated the boy fell off the right side of the trailer and was run over by the trailer tires.
Law enforcement reportedly asked Embum if he was willing to perform standard field sobriety tests. He agreed and even stated he would provide a blood sample, according to the affidavit.
Of 14 possible clues that would indicate an individual was under the influence of intoxicants, the deputy observed 12 clues from Embum during field sobriety tests, according to the affidavit.
From Embum’s voluntary preliminary breath test, the sample indicated a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.118 at 5:41 p.m., according to the affidavit.
The legal limit for drivers in Washington is 0.08.
A search warrant for Embum’s blood was applied for and received by deputies who transported Embum to Morton General Hospital where he provided a blood sample at approximately 8:43 p.m.
The Washington State Patrol toxicology lab tested the blood and the results indicated a BAC of .091, according to the affidavit.
Embum’s next hearing is scheduled for November 5.
(1) comment
What a tragedy. I can't even imagine how terrible Pat feels. I've known him for many years. He's a super nice and caring person. He just retired shortly before this. Condolences to the family and Pat. This could have happened under any circumstances. All of us kids who grew up on farms rode on trailers behind trucks or tractors. They still do, especially in haying season.
