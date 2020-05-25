A 34-year-old Tacoma woman faces multiple criminal offenses after she raced from the Washington State Patrol in Pierce County and finally crashed her vehicle on Littlerock Road in Thurston County Saturday night, a trooper said.
In all, the pursuit lasted about 25 minutes.
How did she cover that much ground in that time? Troopers clocked her speeds at more than 100 miles per hour, including as high as 120 miles per hour, Trooper Ryan Burke said Sunday.
About 11:15 p.m., a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop on I-5 for speeding in Pierce County, near the King County line. But the woman, who was allegedly driving a stolen rental car, took off and headed south. She exited and re-entered the freeway in the Tacoma area, then kept driving south toward Thurston County.
The pursuit involved a series of troopers, one of whom successfully used spike strips to slow the vehicle on I-5 in the area of Trosper Road in Tumwater. Still, she exited onto Littlerock Road and continued south, speeding at 70 miles per hour, then back up to 85 miles per hour, Trooper Burke said.
The vehicle finally crashed on Littlerock Road, south of 93rd Avenue Southwest.
A total of four people were thought to be in the car, he said.
