-A 32-year-old Olympia man faces multiple criminal charges after he raced from Tumwater police in a stolen car overnight Sunday.
The pursuit ended when the man crashed into a power pole in the 12600 block of Littlerock Road Southwest, Lt. Jen Kolb said.
According to Lt. Kolb:
About 11:50 p.m. Saturday, a Tumwater police officer at the Pilot truck stop on 93rd Avenue Southwest, recognized a 1990 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and the driver pulled over, only to race off after he was asked to step out of the car. The suspect headed west on 93rd Avenue, then turned south onto Littlerock Road, reaching speeds of 80-100 miles per hour.
The suspect then failed to negotiate a turn in the road and crashed into a power pole at 80 mph, Kolb said.
The man was taken to Providence St. Peter for a gash to his forehead and a possible broken leg, she said.
He is expected to be arrested on suspicion of eluding police and possession of a stolen vehicle. He also was wanted on a state Department of Corrections felony warrant, she said.
