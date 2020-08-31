The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office is waiting for “additional information” from a police investigation before they charge the 21-year-old suspect who was allegedly responsible for a collision on state Route 6 west of Chehalis that killed a 42-year-old woman.
According to the Washington State Patrol, drugs or alcohol did play a role in the collision that took place Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The WSP’s incident summary states Reece W. Giddings, of Chehalis, was driving a 2006 BMW westbound on SR 6 when he crossed the centerline near milepost 50 and collided head-on with a 2006 Mini Cooper being driven by Erin E. McLeod.
Mcleod was pronounced dead at the scene and Giddings was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer said on Monday that his office should be receiving “additional information” on the case by Wednesday that should help determine appropriate charges for Giddings.
