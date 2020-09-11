It was simply a matter of circumstance that Tammy Woodward, a Centralia resident, had checked her Twinstar Credit Union banking app twice in the same hour Saturday evening, and she’s glad she did it.
If she hadn’t, she may not have noticed the $700 fraudulent charge that appeared on her screen.
At around 7 p.m. on Sept. 5, Woodward was on the app and everything in her account looked just fine. Then, she had to get back on the app less than an hour from when she was last on it.
“In that amount of time, the money was gone,” Woodward said.
She looked even closer, and sure enough, the last four digits of her debit card were connected to the transaction that was from a BECU ATM in the Seattle area.
It didn’t add up for Woodward. If she was holding on to her debit card in Centralia, then how was someone in Seattle accessing her bank account with the card’s information?
She called Twinstar to find out what the deal was, but their offices were empty — just one person was there to answer the phone and Woodward said the best she could do was freeze her bank account.
Just Woodward’s luck to get her credit card info ripped off over a holiday weekend.
So she hopped on Facebook, wrote up what had happened to her and posted it — it took off like wildfire.
People who had similar experiences — most of which said they banked with Twinstar, too — shared their experience while other folks tagged friends, suggesting they may have had a similar experience.
“I saw this post and checked mine,” Joainn Miller wrote in a comment. “1000 today and 1000 yesterday. Both at a BECU in SEATTLE. I also have my card on me.”
Another commenter, Clara Peck, wrote, “2,500 dollar transactions in Lakewood. We’re very stressed right now.”
On and on the comments went accounting similar fraudulent charges — 89 comments on a single thread at the time this story was written.
Woodward and others filed reports to the Centralia Police Department, which suspects the fraud is from “skimmers” that are attached onto regular credit card readers and copy your card’s information to be used at a later time.
“What happens is, people will see that, it will look just like it is supposed to be there, they will slide their card in, slide it out, and never know their credit card information was stolen,” said Centralia Police Chief Stacy Denham.
Denham added that they are commonly found on ATMs and gas pumps, and the best way to make sure your debit or credit card information is not being stolen is to give the credit card reading device a little tug.
“Give it a little tug or a shake, most of those are just slapped on and they pop right back off,” Denham said. “They aren’t put in with screws because they are designed to look like they can pop on and no one will notice them.”
Twinstar Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing Lauri Kresl said they are aware of the string of incidents and have been told there are likely multiple skimmers in the Centralia and Chehalis area.
“We’ve had a number of members that were affected by this,” Kresl said. “Members need to call the credit union and then we make sure they are covered for those fraudulent charges. It’s important to contact us so we get their cards turned off.”
Woodward told The Chronicle she was able to get everything sorted out with Twinstar, but had to go through the weekend without any access to her account.
“How come the thieves seem to be able to access my money with no problem but I’m having all kinds of issues?” she said with a laugh.
