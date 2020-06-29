The Centralia Police Department is searching for a 5-year-old child who was reportedly taken by her biological mother who is not her legal guardian and suffers from several mental health issues, according to a Centralia Police Department press release.
Marigny-Gauge Leveau was reportedly taken by Mahalia Laveau on June 24 and it is unknown at this time where the two would go, according to the release.
According to Detective John Panco, Marigny-Gauge Laveau is 3 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Mahalia Laveau stands 4-feet, 9-inches, weighs 189 pounds and is 37 years old.
Panco did not have any details as to what Marigny-Gauge Laveau was last seen wearing, but the Centralia Police Department believes Mahalia Laveau had packed clothing and that it is likely Marigny-Gauge Laveau is not wearing the same clothes she was wearing when she was reportedly taken.
Mahalia Laveau has a history of child abandonment, suffers from several diagnosed mental illnesses and has been deemed by the court to be unable to care for the child, according to the release.
She does not have access to a vehicle and could possibly be using public transportation or receiving assistance from friends, according to the release.
A statewide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Mahalia Laveau, however, based on the information, the Centralia Police Department was “unable to show that Marigny-Gauge is in danger of serious bodily injury or death; thus not meeting the criteria for an Amber Alert.”
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Marighy-Gauge Laveau or Mahalia Laveau, contact your local police department of the Centralia Police Department at 360-740-1105
