Police Informant, Chehalis Man Allegedly Conspire to Stage Fake Drug Deal

Two local men, one of which was reportedly working with the Lewis County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team as an informant, are facing charges after allegedly conspiring with each other to stage a fake drug deal.
Dylan E. Pirtle, 32, of Centralia, was charged with delivery of substance in lieu of controlled substance, malicious prosecution — felony and second-degree attempted theft and made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Thursday.
Co-defendant Nicholas M. Vernon, 35, of Chehalis, was charged with delivery of substance in lieu of controlled substance.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Pirtle, working as a confidential informant who had already completed two “controlled buys” with two separate individuals, informed a JNET detective he had arranged a deal with one of the previous targets on Tuesday.
Pirtle told detectives the deal would be for $800 worth of heroin and that it would take place in Centralia. He also told the detectives that another man, Vernon, would be accompanying the dealer for the transaction.
When the deal reportedly went down, a car belonging to Vernon arrived, but not the target, according to the affidavit.
Instead, the vehicle contained a female driver, with two male passengers, one of which was Vernon.
One of the detectives contacted Vernon about what was taking place and stated he had been asked by Pirtle to act as a drug dealer and sell someone an ounce of fake heroin, according to the affidavit.
Vernon added that Pirtle had told him to remain in his vehicle and he would come and pick up the fake heroin at his vehicle. Vernon allowed the detective to look through his phone which contained text messages from Pirtle directing the man where to go.
When detectives confronted Pirtle with this information, he reportedly admitted to conspiring with Vernon to set up a fake drug deal with the target and pass off fake heroin. Pirtle also admitted to making the fake heroin, providing it to Vernon for the staged transaction and saying it was his intention to keep the $800, according to the affidavit.
In Court on Thursday, Judge James Lawler Agreed with Deputy Prosecutor Paul Masiello who requested bail to be set at $20,000, citing 20 prior warrants that had been issued for Pirtle.
Vernon has yet to appear in court, according to the Washington courts online portal system. Pirtle is scheduled to make his arraignment hearing on July 23.
