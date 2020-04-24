A Chehalis man who allegedly drove his vehicle directly at a woman taking her trash out, forcing her to jump out of the way, made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Alex M. Folden, 26, was charged with second-degree assault, driving without an ignition interlock and second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Will Halstead requested bail be set at $25,000, citing five prior warrants and the nature of the incident.
Halstead also requested an anti-harassment order against Folden that would essentially keep him off the street of the alleged incident due to the matter allegedly being a culmination of prior contacts between the two parties.
Halstead added that he looked up the two addresses on Google and found that Folden did not need to drive on the street of the alleged incident to get back to his residence.
Folden’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, requested bail be set at an unsecured amount and that the anti-harassment order not be imposed, rather the standard conditions of Folden’s release would order him not to be in contact with the alleged victim.
Judge Andrew Toynbee agreed with the state, setting bail at $25,000 and imposing an anti-harassment order.
According to the probable cause report, at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14 Chehalis Police officers responded to the 600 block of Northwest Lafayette Street regarding a report of a recklessly driven vehicle.
When the officers arrived, they contacted a woman who stated she was taking her garbage out to the trash can near the street when she witnessed a burgundy Jeep turn onto her street and then turn directly at her, according to the report.
The woman told police the Jeep continued to drive directly at her and she was forced to jump out of the way to prevent being struck.
“I thought I was going to die,” the woman stated in the report.
The woman also added that she had seen the Jeep drive through her street before and provided the license plate number to police. She identified the driver as a white male in his 20s.
When police went to the address they believed the suspect was located at, they could not find the suspect or the Jeep, however, a man who lived at the residence told police the driver of the burgundy Jeep was Folden, according to the report.
Police were unable to locate Folden or the Jeep for a few days, but eventually they received a tip that Folden was no longer driving the jeep and was driving a white Chevy van, and he knew police were looking for him, according to the report.
On April 21, police identified the white van with Folden driving it within the city limits of Chehalis. Officers stopped the van and arrested Folden on an outstanding post-conviction warrant for DUI in 2011, according to the report.
Officers also found that Folden was allegedly driving on a suspended license and that he was required to have an ignition interlock system which the van did not have.
Folden was questioned about the driving incident on April 14 and he stated, “Her kids always throw rocks at my car,” according to the report.
Folden also stated to police he and the woman have had a long-standing dispute about him driving down her street, and that on the day in question, she was waving her arms and screaming at him.
