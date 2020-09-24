Centralia Police officers were chasing a suspect reportedly driving a white truck that ended up in a foot pursuit in the woods behind Centralia High School Thursday morning.
The Centralia Police Department was not immediately available for comment.
The chase reportedly put Centralia High School in a lockdown. Principal Josue Lowe was also not immediately available for comment and it is unclear who was in the school’s building during the pursuit.
However, there was a large Centralia Police presence behind the school tucked away behind some trees.
A trooper with the Washington State Patrol noted that a Centralia police K-9 unit was engaged in the pursuit as well.
Shannon Horsfall and Mike Calip, two Centralia residents that live across the street from Centralia High School, said they were able to watch the suspect drive the truck at a high rate of speed onto the school’s property before it went off road and they lost visibility behind the treeline.
“We heard the sirens, we heard the engine rev way down the street, we were out here when we saw the white truck enter the parking lot at a high speed,” Calip said. “It hit right there at the curb where the entry way is and launched itself and then just continued at a high speed all the way back into the woods.”
Horsfall noted that the vehicle the suspect was driving was a particularly big truck.
“It was a full size, four-door truck, it was even lifted,” Horsfall added.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
